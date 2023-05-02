Iraqi Dinar falls as U.S. Dollar soars

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Dinar took a nosedive on Tuesday against the U.S. Dollar, with the main stock exchange in both Baghdad and the Kurdish capital city of Erbil closing lower.
According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the Central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed at 143,100 Iraqi Dinars to the dollar, up from 142,100 in the morning.
The buying and selling prices of the local markets in Baghdad have also increased, the correspondent said. The selling price reached 144,000 Iraqi Dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price hit 142,000 Iraqi Dinars per 100 dollars.
In Erbil, the dollar's value also soared. The selling price was 143,100 Iraqi Dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 143,000 Iraqi Dinars per 100 dollars.