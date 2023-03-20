Iraqi Dinar Weakened Against U.S. Dollar

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi dinar weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday, as the main stock exchange in Baghdad closed at an exchange rate of 156,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 155,900 dinars earlier in the day, according to a reporter from Shafaq News agency.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price stabilized at 157,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 155,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, in the Kurdistan Region's capital of Erbil, the dollar also recorded an increase, with the selling price reaching 156,400 dinars for every 100 dollars and the purchase price at 155,400 dinars.