Iraqi Dinar Gains Ground in Baghdad and Erbil Exchange Markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in the central stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

In Baghdad, the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 144,600 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars in the morning, compared to 146,000 dinars on Tuesday.

In the local markets of Baghdad, the selling price of the dollar decreased to 145,500 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars, while the purchase price was 143,500 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price of the dollar was 145,000 dinars, and the purchase price was 144,900 dinars for 100 US dollars.