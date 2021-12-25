Iraq yields +8 billion dollars from crude sales in November, SOMO survey

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-25T09:52:48+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed more than eight billion dollars from oil sales last November, according to a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO. Crude oil exports amounted to 98,192,317 barrels, yielding 7,610,850,000 dollars, SOMO survey said. Exports from oilfields in Mid and south Iraq were 95,860,149 barrels, while Kirkuk oilfields, via Ceyhan port, contributed with 2,032,685 barrels. Iraq's oil exports stood at 3,273,000 barrels per day (bpd), averaging 77.51 dollars a barrel, according to the survey.

