Date: 2022-03-01T11:55:28+0000
Iraq yields +8 billion dollars from crude sales in February- SOMO

Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed more than eighg billion dollars from oil sales last February, according to a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO.

Crude oil exports amounted to 92,790,173 barrels, yielding 8.54 billion dollars, SOMO survey said.

Exports from oilfields in Mid and south Iraq amounted to 91,314,828 barrels, while Kirkuk oilfields, via Ceyhan port, contributed with 1,475,345 barrels.

Iraq's oil exports stood at 3.314 million barrels per day (bpd), averaging 92,083 dollars a barrel, according to the survey.

