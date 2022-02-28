Iraq will be the least affected by the wheat crisis-expert
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-02-28T13:46:43+0000
Shafaq News / Iraqi economic expert, Dargham Mohammed Ali, said today that Iraq will be the least affected by the rise in wheat prices, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ali told Shafaq News agency that Russia and Ukraine account for around 30% of global wheat exports, and any interruption in the export process will negatively affect the situation in Arab countries, especially Egypt and Morocco.
Iraq will be the least affected, since it relies on several sources to provide wheat, including the local production, noting that Ukrainian wheat enters the country unofficially and is promoted as local wheat, according to Ali.
Last Thursday, the Iraqi ministry of trade revealed to Shafaq News agency that the country has enough wheat to cover the citizens' needs, noting that Iraq had reached an agreement with Australia to import fair quantities of wheat.