Iraq warns Gulf tanker attacks risk economic fallout for millions

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil on Thursday stressed that international maritime routes and energy infrastructure must remain outside regional conflicts, after a recent attack targeted two oil tankers inside Iraqi territorial waters near the southern port city of Basra.

In a statement, the ministry described the recent incidents involving oil tankers in Gulf waterways as “a troubling sign” of escalating tensions in a region vital to global energy supplies. It affirmed that attacks on shipping lanes endanger civilian lives and maritime workers while risking broader economic consequences for millions of people.

The statement followed an attack on the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker SAFESEA VISHNU and the Maltese-flagged ZEFYROS inside Iraqi waters near Basra. Firefighters on Thursday extinguished fires aboard the vessels, while rescue teams continued searching for missing crew members after the incident left one person dead and several others injured. Security sources told Shafaq News that preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have involved an explosive-laden boat.

