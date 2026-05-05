Iraq tops Iranian exports via Kermanshah at ~$150M

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Iraq accounted for the largest share of Iranian exports through Kermanshah province last month, with shipments exceeding $148 million, Kermanshah Customs Director General Reza Nikroush said on Tuesday.

Reported by Iranian outlets, Nikroush said total exports reached about 459,000 tons via border crossings in the province. Sumar led export value, followed by Parviz Khan and Khosravi, while Sheikh Saleh and Shoushmi handled smaller volumes.

Exports included iron and steel products, rebar, tomato paste, urea fertilizer, powdered milk, stone, and watermelon, with most shipments bound for Iraq, which accounted for about 17.6% of Iran’s total exports in recent trade data.