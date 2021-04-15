Report

Iraq to set a roadmap for the Iraqi Satellite establishment

Date: 2021-04-15T11:55:22+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Communications, Arkan al-Shibani, instructed laying a roadmap for the Iraqi Satellite construction and commence the process of its establishment.

The Director of the satellite communications department in the Informatics and Telecommunications Public Company, Souad Khalaf Majid, noted the coordination with the Commission of Media and Communication, the International Telecommunications Union, and other relevant parties to maintain Iraq's frequency and orbital rights.

She added that the satellite communications department is bolstering efforts to secure the needs of the government and private institutions at optimal prices, preparing periodic reports on the international activity in the satellite market, and attract the best offers to build the Iraqi Satellite.

