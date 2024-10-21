Iraq to resume Karbala Oil Refinery operations starting Tuesday

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Oil Ministry announced that operations at the Karbala Oil Refinery will resume on Tuesday following the completion of maintenance work.

The ministry stated, “The matter was discussed in a meeting chaired by Hamid Younis Al-Zobaie, Iraq’s Deputy Minister of Oil, with the coalition of Korean companies (HDGSK-JV) developing the refinery and the relevant authorities in the ministry.”

The statement quoted the Deputy Minister as saying, "Resuming the refinery's operations aligns with the government's initiatives and its refining sector program, as well as the directives of Hayyan Abdul-Ghani, Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister, who has been closely monitoring this issue." He added that the production units will be gradually activated until all are fully operational to achieve the refinery's maximum production capacity.



