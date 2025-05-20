Iraq to launch gas production at East Baghdad field by 2026

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s East Baghdad oil field is set to enter its gas production phase in September 2026, following ongoing oil output expansion, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Firas Fawzi, Director of Southern Operations at the Midland Oil Company, told Shafaq News that oil production from the field is expected to reach 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) by June 2026. “Once that milestone is achieved, we will initiate the gas production phase,” he stated.

Gas output is projected to start at a rate of 25 to 50 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), according to Fawzi. He noted that the produced gas will be transported to the Bismayah power station via a newly constructed 12-kilometer pipeline connecting the field to the plant.

The announcement follows Iraq’s signing of a contract addendum with China’s EPS company on April 30 to further develop the southern section of the field.

According to the Oil Ministry, the new contract will increase the field’s oil production by an additional 100,000 bpd, adding to its current output of around 45,000–50,000 bpd.