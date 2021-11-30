Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq to cooperate with Turkey, to combat terror financing

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-30T12:16:12+0000
Iraq to cooperate with Turkey, to combat terror financing

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq announced signing a memorandum of understanding with Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) to combat suspicious financial operations and money laundering.

The bank said in a statement that the memorandum will facilitate exchanging information with the Turkish side regarding suspicious financial operations.

The memorandum will also work to limit money laundering and terrorist financing operations, according to the statement, stressing the need for international efforts to confront these crimes.

related

Turkey announces the imminent implementation of water agreement with Iraq

Date: 2021-03-14 06:09:36
Turkey announces the imminent implementation of water agreement with Iraq

Iraq and Turkey: 20billion dollars of commercial exchange

Date: 2021-02-07 20:15:04
Iraq and Turkey: 20billion dollars of commercial exchange

Iraq ranks the second in purchasing houses in Turkey

Date: 2021-03-15 08:54:19
Iraq ranks the second in purchasing houses in Turkey

Baghdad and Ankara discuss joint financial work 

Date: 2021-11-26 18:24:23
Baghdad and Ankara discuss joint financial work 

Iraq ranks first for neighboring countries importing from Turkey

Date: 2021-09-04 11:25:14
Iraq ranks first for neighboring countries importing from Turkey

Iraq is Turkey’s fourth largest importer and fifth largest exporter

Date: 2020-09-06 12:28:29
Iraq is Turkey’s fourth largest importer and fifth largest exporter

Iraq imported 63.35% of Turkey's exports of tomato paste in the first 8 months of 2020

Date: 2020-09-16 05:59:47
Iraq imported 63.35% of Turkey's exports of tomato paste in the first 8 months of 2020

For the 3rd month, Iraq still rank first in purchasing houses in Turkey

Date: 2021-08-14 07:22:40
For the 3rd month, Iraq still rank first in purchasing houses in Turkey