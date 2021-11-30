Iraq to cooperate with Turkey, to combat terror financing

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq announced signing a memorandum of understanding with Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) to combat suspicious financial operations and money laundering.

The bank said in a statement that the memorandum will facilitate exchanging information with the Turkish side regarding suspicious financial operations.

The memorandum will also work to limit money laundering and terrorist financing operations, according to the statement, stressing the need for international efforts to confront these crimes.