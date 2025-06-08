Iraq third-largest importer of Jordanian industries in 5 months

Shafaq News / Iraq ranked as the third-largest importer of goods from the Amman Chamber of Industry during the first five months of 2025, the entity announced on Sunday.

In a statement, it reported that total exports reached 2.849 billion Jordanian dinars ($4.18 billion) during that period, up from 2.540 billion dinars ($3.6 billion) in the same timeframe of 2024.

India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq accounted for more than half of the chamber’s exports during this period, with a combined value of 1.635 billion dinars ($2.3 billion).

Exports to the United States totaled 507 million dinars, followed by India at 395 million, Iraq at 381 million, and Saudi Arabia at 352 million.

According to the report’s geographical distribution, Arab countries led with imports amounting to 1.396 billion dinars during the first quarter of 2025, followed by non-Arab Asian countries with 566 million dinars, and North American countries with 528 million dinars.

Earlier, the volume of trade exchange between Jordan and Iraq increased in 2023 to reach 832 million dinars, about ($1.2 billion), compared to 772 million in 2022 ($1.1 billion).

The economic ties between Baghdad and Amman include several fields, mainly energy, industry, and tourism.