Iraq surpasses Saudi Arabia in U.S. oil exports to US

Shafaq News / The U.S. Energy Information Administration announced on Sunday an increase in Iraq's oil exports to the United States, surpassing Saudi Arabia's exports during the past week.

According to the agency's data, the average U.S. crude oil imports from eight major countries reached 5.487 million barrels per day, decreasing by 770 million barrels per day compared to the previous week, which stood at 6.257 million barrels per day.

The report indicated that Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. averaged 273,000 barrels per day last week, rising by 14,000 barrels per day compared to the preceding week, which recorded exports to the U.S. at an average of 259,000 barrels per day. This marked Iraq's overtaking of Saudi Arabia in its oil exports to the United States.

Furthermore, the EIA pointed out that Canada was the top oil revenue source for the United States during the past week, with an average of 3.203 million barrels per day, followed by Mexico at an average of 830 million barrels per day. Colombia's oil revenues stood at an average of 287,000 barrels per day, followed by Saudi Arabia at 242,000 barrels per day.

As per the agency's report, the U.S. imported an average of 229,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Nigeria, 216,000 barrels per day from Ecuador, and 216,000 barrels per day from Brazil, while no imports were recorded from Russia or Libya.