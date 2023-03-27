Iraq spearheads agricultural advancements in joint Arab initiative

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture disclosed its possession of unique wheat and barley varieties unavailable in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan, leading to the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the three countries to bolster food security.

Mehdi Damad Al-Qaisi, advisor to the Ministry of Agriculture, informed Shafaq News Agency that Iraq has genetically-sourced, drought-resistant, salt-tolerant, and longer-producing wheat and barley seeds not found in other nations.

According to Al-Qaisi, the MoU's objective is to expedite the exchange of these seeds with the three countries, thereby accelerating the investment process in successful agricultural experiments. This extends to animal resources, fish, food processing, and all facets related to food security and national economies. He added that the three Arab nations signing the MoU undoubtedly strive for economic integration, particularly in matters pertaining to food security.

Al-Qaisi emphasized that, in light of climate change, reduced rainfall, and dwindling water resources, the primary global concern and preoccupation is food security. Consequently, the signed MoU aims to mutually benefit the countries in their pursuit of food security.

He explained that there is a disparity in the exchange of capabilities, available resources, and technology among these countries. Thus, successful experiences in one nation can be generalized to another, addressing both the technical aspect and the fluidity of agricultural commodities while facilitating procedures between the four MoU signatories.

Al-Qaisi pointed out that the objective is economic and technical, geared towards enhancing relations between the four countries by focusing on trade and food exchange in foodstuff and seeds.

He asserted that knowledge exchange is not an easy endeavor, necessitating laws or agreements to govern these matters, leading to the signing of the MoU. Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan signed a quadrilateral MoU on Monday, aimed at cooperation in agriculture and promoting trade exchange to achieve agricultural integration among the four nations.