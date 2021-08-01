Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq sold 100 kilograms of gold

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-01T06:58:37+0000
Iraq sold 100 kilograms of gold

Shafaq News/ Iraq relegated to the 39th rank among the world's biggest gold reserves after selling a hundred kilograms of the precious metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.

On its updates for August 2021, WGC said that Iraq's gold reserves dropped to 96.3 tons after selling a hundred kilograms, representing 9.1% of its total reserves.

"Iraq had not bought any gold since September 2020, when it bought 0.1 tons. It bought 6.5 tons in the same month years earlier," WGC reported.

Japan was the top buyer in the market in the first quarter of 2021 with 80.76 tons, followed by Hungary with 62.98 tons. Uzbekistan and India ranked third and fourth with 23.33 and 18.67 tons, respectively.

Turkey, on the other hand, sold the largest amount of gold during the same period, with 31.6 tons. The Philippines followed by 42.73 tons. The United Arab Emirates and Russia sold 3.43 and 3.11 tons, respectively. Jordan tailed with 3.05 tons sold.

The United States remains, by a margin, the top dog in terms of size of gold reserves with 8.133 thousand tons. The German reserves (3.359 thousand tons) came second. Yemen has the smallest reserves with 1.6 tons, preceded by Haiti (1.8 tons).

related

Gold prices rise after Biden's win

Date: 2020-11-09 08:21:21
Gold prices rise after Biden's win

Gold prices firm as U.S. Treasury yields slide

Date: 2021-06-21 06:35:31
Gold prices firm as U.S. Treasury yields slide

Gold slides to nine-month low as Powell's remarks make yields rally

Date: 2021-03-05 08:09:15
Gold slides to nine-month low as Powell's remarks make yields rally

Gold gains after Capitol siege and slow COVID-19 vaccine rollouts

Date: 2021-01-12 09:53:19
Gold gains after Capitol siege and slow COVID-19 vaccine rollouts

Gold heads for first weekly fall in five on dollar strength

Date: 2021-07-23 08:16:39
Gold heads for first weekly fall in five on dollar strength

Gold slips on robust dollar and anticipation of bank meetings

Date: 2020-09-09 08:54:56
Gold slips on robust dollar and anticipation of bank meetings

Gold inches up in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-05-06 08:30:55
Gold inches up in Kurdistan today

Gold rises as softer dollar, stimulus hopes outweigh vaccine optimism

Date: 2020-11-23 08:23:04
Gold rises as softer dollar, stimulus hopes outweigh vaccine optimism