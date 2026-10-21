Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Basra Oil Company signed a memorandum of understanding with US energy giant ExxonMobil on Wednesday for the second phase of a seawater supply project designed to support oil production, with a planned capacity of 2.5 million barrels of water per day, the Oil Ministry announced.

Oil Minister Bassem Al-Abadi said the project would help maintain reservoir pressure at oilfields by supplying water for injection, supporting sustained production and future output increases.

According to a ministry statement, the project will complement a separate seawater development project being implemented by France's TotalEnergies, with a capacity of 5 million barrels per day.

Al-Abadi said the agreement was part of the government's strategy to attract international energy companies, introduce advanced technologies and develop Iraq's oil industry.

He added that the ministry had signed memoranda of understanding with several US companies, including Chevron and ExxonMobil, to support oilfield development and technology transfer.