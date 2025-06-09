Iraq ships 2.7M tons of oil derivatives in Q1 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported more than 2 million tons of oil derivatives during the first quarter of 2025, according to data released Monday by the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).

The figures show that total exports between January and March reached 2,795,011 tons, covering three key petroleum products.

Fuel oil accounted for the bulk of shipments, totaling 2,539,394 tons, down from 4,216,145 tons exported in the fourth quarter of 2024. Iraq also exported 242,513 tons of naphtha and 13,104 tons of jet fuel during the same period.