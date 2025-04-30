Iraq seeks Baker Hughes partnership to boost gas production

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met, on Wednesday, Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli, to discuss expanding cooperation in Iraq’s gas sector.

According to a statement from the PM’s office, the meeting reviewed Baker Hughes’ “ongoing projects” in Iraq, including the development of gas processing units at the Nasiriyah field, which is expected to handle up to 200 million standard cubic feet. Phase one is slated for completion by mid-2026, followed by phase two in 2027.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Baker Hughes’ operations, citing recent reforms aimed at improving Iraq’s “business environment” and attracting foreign investment across all sectors.

Simonelli, in turn, reiterated the company’s commitment to Iraq, describing the country as a strategic partner with strong potential for long-term energy investment.