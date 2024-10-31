Iraq signs agreement to boost gas production at Mansuriya field

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister, Hayan Abdul Ghani, expressed the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing gas production through developing gas fields and maximizing associated gas utilization.

During a ceremony on Thursday at the Ministry’s headquarters, the Minister signed a contract to develop the Mansuriya gas field in Diyala province with a consortium comprising China’s JERA and Iraq’s Petro Iraq.

“This is a historic day for the ministry and Diyala province,” Abdul Ghani stated, noting that the contract with JERA and Petro Iraq will add approximately 300 million cubic feet of gas per day to Iraq’s production.

The Minister described Mansuriya as “a promising gas field that will help supply Iraq’s power grid with natural gas, benefiting Diyala province by creating job opportunities and promoting economic and social development.”

“The ministry recently signed 14 contracts under the fifth and sixth supplementary licensing rounds, which are expected to add over 850 million cubic feet of gas and approximately 750,000 barrels of crude oil per day. These contracts aim to bolster Iraq’s financial resources and drive national economic growth.” He added.

According to Mohammed Yassin Hassan, Director-General of Midland Oil Company, initial production at Mansuriya is expected to begin at 100 million cubic feet per day and increase to over 300 million cubic feet. “The project will feed the Mansuriya gas power plant, marking a significant advancement for Iraq’s dry gas sector, especially in Diyala.”

JERA representative pledged the company’s commitment to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.