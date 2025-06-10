Iraq’s total credit drops to 71B dinars in March

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq revealed on Tuesday that total credit reached over 71 billion Iraqi dinars (IQD) by the end of March 2025.

According to official data, total credit stood at 71.288 billion IQD (about $54.4M) at the end of March, marking a 2.78% decline from February, when the figure was 73.188 billion IQD (about $55.8M).

The report showed that credit was distributed as follows: 24.738 billion IQD (about $18.8M) extended to the central government, 2.489 billion IQD to public institutions, and 44.061 billion IQD to the private sector.

Credit refers to a contractual arrangement in which a borrower receives money or something of value and agrees to repay the lender at a later date, typically with interest.