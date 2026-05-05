Iraq's poultry imports from Brazil drop 30.8% in 2025

Shafaq News- Brasilia

Iraq imported 34,500 tons of Brazilian poultry in 2025, down from 49,900 tons the previous year, according to data published by the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA).

Brazil's overall poultry export volumes remained broadly stable over the same period, reaching 5.16 million tons, a marginal increase of 0.11% year-on-year, ABPA data showed.

Logistics disruptions along key shipping routes to the Middle East contributed to the trade contraction. Brazilian meat exporters rerouted Iraq-bound shipments through alternative corridors —including the Red Sea, the Suez Canal, and overland trucking— following disruptions tied to regional conflict and reduced traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported in March 2025. The rerouting drove up transportation, fuel, and storage costs, a portion of which was passed on to importers.

Iraq's trade relationship with Brazil remained structurally asymmetric in 2025. Brazilian exports to Iraq totaled approximately $1.49 billion, led by food and agricultural commodities including sugar, vegetable oils, and meat, according to United Nations COMTRADE data.

Iraqi exports to Brazil over the same period amounted to $3.06 million.