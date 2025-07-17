Iraq’s port revenues top $480M in H1 2025

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq’s General Company for Ports reported a significant rise in revenues for the first half of 2025, surpassing 630B IQD (about $480M)—a marked increase compared to the same period last year.

Company Director Farhan Al-Fartousi told Shafaq News that this represents the highest half-year revenue on record, up from just over 486B IQD (about $370M) during the same period in 2024, attributing the growth to successful operational and administrative strategies.

Leading the ports in revenue generation was Umm Qasr North, with 288.3B IQD (about $220M), followed by Khor Al-Zubair Port with 125.8B IQD (about $96M), and Umm Qasr South with 56.4B IQD (about $43M). Abu Flous Port registered 3.2B IQD (about $2.5M), while Al-Maqal Port recorded a modest 11M IQD (about $8K).

The Basra Oil Terminal also contributed significantly, generating 138.4B IQD (about $105M) in revenue, while administrative and service activities at the company’s headquarters accounted for 18.4B IQD (about $14M).