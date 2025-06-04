Iraq's per capita energy consumption tops 15,000 kWh

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s per capita energy consumption reached 15,333 kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2023, according to data from Our World in Data, a platform that compiles global research and statistics.

The figure marks an increase from 14,392 kWh recorded in 2022. The measurement reflects total energy use across various sectors, including electricity, transportation, heating, and cooking.

Qatar registered the highest per capita energy consumption among Arab countries, reaching 226,848 kWh in 2023. The United Arab Emirates followed with 149,830 kWh, while Kuwait ranked third at 101,648 kWh.