Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's oil ministry builds three new vessels

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-14T12:09:24+0000
Iraq's oil ministry builds three new vessels

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Oil has penned an agreement with the Korean "ENM" company to build three vessels, Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said on Wednesday.

The Minister said in an official statement that these vessels will help reduce the expenses the government pays to foreign companies in exchange for services.

The three ships are "Abu al-Fadl", a maintenence vessel that also manages oil leaks in the water and is currently in service; "Safwan" a multi-functioning vessel that can serve in port maintenence, firefighting, and power-generation if needed; and "Shanasheel", the largest of the three.

"Shanasheel will be dedicated for mass maintenance purposes. It can also serve as a dorm. The company is working on training the local engineers and technicians," he said.

The CEO of the state-owned oil company said that the vessels will help reduce the expenses since the it pays for foreign companies to perform these functions.

related

Iraq's oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Date: 2022-03-05 11:29:33
Iraq's oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Adding 200,000 bpd, Iraq to bore 96 oil-wells in West al-Qurna

Date: 2021-10-21 14:20:37
Adding 200,000 bpd, Iraq to bore 96 oil-wells in West al-Qurna

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decline in the third week of April

Date: 2021-04-24 06:45:55
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decline in the third week of April

Security concerns warding off investors in Al-Mansouriya fields, Minister of Oil says

Date: 2021-02-17 13:17:01
Security concerns warding off investors in Al-Mansouriya fields, Minister of Oil says

Iraq ranks 29th in the lowest oil prices list

Date: 2020-08-23 09:40:29
Iraq ranks 29th in the lowest oil prices list

For the second week in a row, U.S. continue to upscale crude imports, EIA says

Date: 2021-10-24 06:24:37
For the second week in a row, U.S. continue to upscale crude imports, EIA says

Halliburton proposed to purchase ExxonMobil stake in Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield

Date: 2021-12-01 18:08:41
Halliburton proposed to purchase ExxonMobil stake in Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield

US: Iraq among the country's top five exporters of crude oil

Date: 2020-09-06 10:02:41
US: Iraq among the country's top five exporters of crude oil