Iraq’s oil exports to India average 950,000 bpd in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraq's crude oil exports to India averaged 950,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, making it the second-largest supplier to the South Asian nation.

According to an S&P Global Commodity Insights report, Russia took the top spot, exporting an average of 1.7 million bpd to India last year, while Saudi Arabia ranked third with 650,000 bpd. The United Arab Emirates and the United States followed, with exports averaging 490,000 bpd and 200,000 bpd, respectively.

Iraq had been India’s primary crude oil supplier until 2023. The country ships 65% of its crude exports to Asia, with India and China as its main markets.