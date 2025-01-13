Iraq's largest oil producer: Basra Oil Company exports over 3M bpd

Shafaq News/ The Basra Oil Company, Iraq's largest oil producer, announced that the average daily export of Iraqi crude oil through Basra ports in the northern Gulf exceeds 3 million barrels.

The company's general director, Bassim Abdul Karim Al-Shamkhani, stated, “The available production capacity of crude oil in the company’s fields is 3.35 million barrels per day (bpd),” adding, “However, the current production capacity stands at 2.9 million bpd, in line with the voluntary production cuts agreed upon by OPEC and its allies.”

"Iraq is committed to this agreement.”

Notably, Iraq is currently executing numerous oil projects in partnership with major global oil companies to boost crude oil and gas production, aiming to meet local consumption needs, particularly securing sustainable fuel for electricity generation plants and petrochemical projects.