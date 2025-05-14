Iraq’s industrial leap: Two major projects transforming Basra

Shafaq News/ Iraq launched two large-scale industrial initiatives in Basra on Wednesday, with the Minister of Industry and Minerals, Khaled Battal al-Najm, describing them as a turning point for national development and local job creation.

Speaking at a press conference, al-Najm highlighted the country’s largest chemical production complex at the General Company for Petrochemical Industries. The plant, set to be built using modern membrane cell technology, is designed to produce 120 tons of caustic soda, 106 tons of liquid chlorine, 185 tons of hydrochloric acid, and 150 tons of sodium hypochlorite daily.

“The facility will support key sectors such as oil, water treatment, and manufacturing, while generating new employment opportunities for residents of Basra,” he confirmed, stressing that the project addresses essential public needs, particularly in the sterilization of drinking water, and is part of a broader plan to replace outdated plants with high-efficiency alternatives.

Separately, the minister launched the Green Mountain Industrial City—the first of its kind in Iraq—developed in partnership with China’s Tsingshan Group and the General Company for Iron and Steel. The site will cover 2,000 dunams and host facilities focused on steel, construction materials, and related industries, with modern infrastructure tailored for long-term industrial growth.

“The city represents a shift toward integrated, sustainable manufacturing zones that will strengthen Iraq’s economic base, expand production capacity, and offer specialized employment.”

Since May 2023, the ministry has launched multiple investment packages, with more on the way. Al-Najm invited Iraqi and international companies to compete for new opportunities, reaffirming full support for private-sector participation—particularly in Basra, which he called “Iraq’s economic capital.”