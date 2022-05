Shafaq News/ Iraq's currency reserves are expected to exceed $90 billion by the end of the year, from $70 billion in April, propped up by higher oil prices, the state news agency INA cited Finance Minister Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi as saying on Wednesday.

The country's foreign currency reserves had dropped to an "alarming" level in 2020, he said, when the COVID-19 pandemic had caused oil prices to collapse.