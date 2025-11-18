Iraq’s circulating currency declines month-on-month
Shafaq News – Baghdad
Baghdad's net currency in circulation reached 92.185 trillion dinars (around $70.40 billion) last September, down from about $71.1 billion in August, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) said on Tuesday.
The data showed total currency issued at around $76.1 billion, with about $5.72 billion held by banks.
“Currency issued,” CBI noted, refers to cash printed for circulation, including paper and metal denominations outside its vaults.