Iraq’s circulating currency declines month-on-month

2025-11-18T15:15:35+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad's net currency in circulation reached 92.185 trillion dinars (around $70.40 billion) last September, down from about $71.1 billion in August, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) said on Tuesday.

The data showed total currency issued at around $76.1 billion, with about $5.72 billion held by banks.

“Currency issued,” CBI noted, refers to cash printed for circulation, including paper and metal denominations outside its vaults.

