Iraq’s exposure to US securities down to $19 billion in July

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-12T07:14:54+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s holding of US government securities dropped to $19.047 billion in July. Latest data from the US Treasury Department showed that Iraq’s balance of US Treasury bonds decreased by 10.1% to reach $19.047 billion, after it was $21.187 billion in June 2021, indicating that “the bonds, including long-term guarantees by $8.843 billion and short-term guarantees by $10.204 billion.” According to the US Treasury securities holding, Japan is at the top ($1.310 trillion) followed by China with an exposure of $1.068 trillion at the end of July. At the third spot was the United Kingdom with holding worth $539 billion. As for the Arab world, Saudi Arabia is at the top with 128.1 billion dollars, followed by the UAE with 58 billion dollars, Kuwait (46 billion dollars), then Iraq with 19.047 billion dollars, and Qatar (6.6 billion dollars).

