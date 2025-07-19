Iraq’s electricity crisis deepens: Supply only half of demand

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s electricity crisis is worsening as soaring summer demand continues to outpace supply, the Eco Iraq Observatory warned on Saturday.

In a statement, the watchdog estimated national consumption needs at 50,000 to 55,000 megawatts, while actual production remains capped at just 28,000—barely half of what’s required.

The observatory also attributed the shortfall to several compounding issues, including a sharp decline in Iranian gas imports that fuel major power plants, aging infrastructure, poor maintenance, and an inefficient grid system that loses nearly 30% of generated electricity before it reaches homes and businesses.