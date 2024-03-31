Iraq's average salary ranks modest globally, eighth in Arab world

Shafaq News/ Iraq's average monthly salary placed the country 66th globally and eighth within the Arab world, a 2023 report by Numbeo, a Serbian cost-of-living data provider, revealed.

The report, compiling data from 97 countries, revealed Iraq's average take-home pay to be $549. This falls considerably short of the global average of $1,763 and the Arab world's average of $877.

Switzerland secured the top spot with $6,187 average monthly salary, while Egypt landed next-to-last (Nigeria $120.08) with $120.87.

Qatar boasted the highest average monthly salary in the Arab region and the sixth highest globally. This translates to earning the equivalent of two and a half years in Egypt by working just one month in Qatar.

Average Monthly Salary (After Tax) in Arab Countries (2023):

Qatar: $3980 (6th globally)

UAE: $3455 (9th globally)

Kuwait: $2824 (18th globally)

Oman: $2176 (26th globally)

Saudi Arabia: $2104 (27th globally)

Palestine: $644 (55th globally)

Jordan: $630 (58th globally)

Iraq: $549 (66th globally)

Morocco: $416 (77th globally)

Tunisia: $299 (86th globally)

Egypt: $120 (96th globally)

Numbeo gathers its data through user submissions on its website. This information include salaries, rents, groceries, transportation costs, and other living expenses. For this reason, some Arab countries - like Lebanon and Syria- were not included.