Iraq's Prime Minister Unveils Comprehensive Initiative to Revitalize Agricultural Sector

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday unveiled an ambitious initiative designed to transform the nation's agricultural sector by addressing pressing global challenges such as water scarcity, unemployment, and food security.

During a high-level meeting attended by members of the Supreme Committee for Agricultural Development in Iraq, Prime Minister al-Sudani praised the committee's diligent efforts in formulating the initiative, stressing the importance of the reforms for confronting both structural and immediate challenges in the agricultural sector.

According to a statement by al-Sudani's office, the initiative dubbed "Comprehensive Vision for Agricultural Sector Development" seeks to create a strategic, holistic development plan that will rejuvenate Iraq's agricultural sector, positioning the country as a key player in the global effort to tackle these issues.

Al-Sudani highlighted the crucial role of the initiative in creating employment opportunities for graduates of agricultural and veterinary colleges, as well as other specialties, stressing that it should be to "both pragmatic and comprehensive".

The prime minister underscored the new initiative as a reflection of the government's commitment to reform.

"The plan seeks to restructure support for the agricultural sector by providing essential inputs such as equipment, vaccines, pesticides, and fertilizers, as well as output support in the form of determining final prices for crop procurement, including crucial staples like wheat and barley," the statement said.

" The initiative's focus on agricultural sector development includes a reevaluation of agricultural land management practices and the establishment of an Agricultural Development Fund in Iraq. This specialized, sustainable fund is designed to ensure the continuous financing and support of agricultural projects through a clearly defined mechanism."

The meeting convened a diverse group of stakeholders, including advisors from the Prime Minister's office, representatives from the Ministries of Agriculture, Water Resources, Planning, Finance, and the Central Bank, the Syndicate of Agricultural Engineers, the Syndicate of Veterinarians, and various agricultural associations.