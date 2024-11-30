Iraq's Mersad-Diyala power line shutdown cuts electricity supply: Source

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Mersad-Diyala power line has stopped, causing a reduction in electricity supply hours, an informed source reported on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News that the line supplying over 400 megawatts of electricity from Iran to Diyala “unexpectedly” shut down. He added, “The halt has reduced supply hours in various areas of the province.”

Last week, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced that the country lost 5,500 MW of power due to the 15-day suspension of Iranian gas supplies for maintenance, which affected Baghdad, the central provinces, and the Middle Euphrates region.

Notably, Iraq has long struggled with chronic power shortages, particularly during the scorching summer months when temperatures soar to 50°C. Decades of wars and sanctions severely damaged the nation's power infrastructure, leading to widespread blackouts.

In response, Baghdad is focusing on regional electricity interconnection projects to stabilize its grid. The Gulf interconnection is set to add 500 megawatts to Basra, while a separate link with Saudi Arabia will initially supply 1,000 megawatts. These efforts are crucial, but Iraq remains reliant on Iranian gas, which has been unstable, according to experts.

To diversify its energy sources, Iraq has signed a preliminary agreement with Turkmenistan to develop 6,000 megawatts of solar power. Despite these initiatives, Iraq requires a consistent production rate of 35-40 thousand megawatts to ensure uninterrupted electricity. This underscores the crucial role of regional connections and ongoing energy diversification efforts.