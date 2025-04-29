Iraq’s March oil exports exceed 106 million barrels – SOMO

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported more than 105 million barrels of crude oil in March, according to data released on Tuesday by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO).

The total volume of crude oil exports reached 106.66 million barrels for the month, compared to 95 million barrels in February, SOMO said in its official statement

Of that amount, exports from oilfields in central and southern Iraq accounted for approximately 104.74 million barrels.

Additional volumes included 1.61 million barrels from the Qayyarah oilfield in northern Iraq, while exports from the Kirkuk fields to Jordan amounted to 309,765 barrels.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, relies heavily on oil revenues to finance its federal budget.