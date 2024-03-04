Iraq's February oil exports to the US exceed 4 million barrels

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that Iraq's oil exports to the United States surpassed four million barrels in February 2024.

According to EIA’s report, Iraq exported 4.379 million barrels of crude oil to the US during the past month, averaging 127,000 bpd. This represented a decrease from January, when exports amounted to 5.387 million barrels, with an average of 173,000 bpd.

The data also revealed that Iraq did not export crude oil to the US in the first week of February. However, it exported an average of 43,000 bpd in the second week, 226,000 bpd in the third week, and an average of 240,000 bpd in the fourth week.

Meanwhile, the top US export destinations are Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Iraq.

Among Arab nations, Iraq secured the second position after Saudi Arabia, which exported over nine million barrels to the United States.