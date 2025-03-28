Iraq’s Dhi Qar Oil: Emergency plan to raise output at Al-Nasiriyah field

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Dhi Qar Oil Company said on Friday it launched an emergency plan at the Al-Nasiriyah field in the country’s south to raise oil and gas output.

The announcement came during a meeting between company director Saeed Zghair Shlagah and Dhi Qar Provincial Council chief Ezzat Awda Al-Nashi, where both discussed enhancing cooperation and integrating local and federal efforts in energy and investment projects.

Shlagah outlined the firm’s short-term strategy to ramp up output by mobilizing its engineering and technical staff. “The senior management has adopted an emergency plan to raise production at the Al-Nasiriyah field to 70,000 barrels per day,” he said, adding that “this increase will also boost gas production to 30 million scfd, adding 10 million.”

He also noted steady progress on a major project to capture associated gas from the Gharraf and Nasiriyah fields, which is being implemented under a ministry-awarded contract. The first phase will start at 67 million scfd and is expected to reach 200 million scfd by the end of 2027.

In addition to technical goals, the company reaffirmed its commitment to Dhi Qar through initiatives to support investment, stimulate the local economy, and meet the operational needs of the oil sector.

Shlagah stressed the importance of close coordination with local authorities to ensure integrated services for the province.Al-Nashi echoed the sentiment, saying the council backs the company’s vision, which he said aligns with Dhi Qar’s strategic priorities and long-term development goals.