Iraq’s Al-Rafidain Bank warns against Crypto and Forex trading

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq’s Al-Rafidain Bank warned customers against trading in digital currencies and Forex.

“In line with the Central Bank of Iraq’s directives, we urge customers to refrain from using electronic payment tools, including cards and e-wallets, for cryptocurrency or Forex transactions, whether directly or on behalf of others,” the bank stated.

The bank underscored that engaging with unlicensed entities in these activities could result in fund losses or regulatory action.

This warning follows a similar one from Al-Rasheed Bank on Thursday.