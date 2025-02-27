Iraq’s Al-Rasheed Bank warns against digital currency trade

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Al-Rasheed Bank cautioned citizens against trading in digital currencies and Forex.

“Following directives from the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), we urge all citizens to refrain from using digital payment tools, including bank cards and digital wallets, for Forex trading or cryptocurrency transactions, whether for personal use or on behalf of others,” the bank stated.

The bank stressed that engaging with unlicensed entities in these activities could lead to legal repercussions and financial losses.