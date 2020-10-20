Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi trusts German Companies

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed, on Tuesday, his government's will on to reform the wrong financial policies, stressing to benefit from the German experience in this regard.

“The PM discussed today with several German companies in Berlin the challenges facing the Iraqi economy due to the Corona pandemic and the decline in oil export revenues.” A statement by Al-Kadhimi’s office said.

Al-Kadhimi indicated that the Iraqi government will redoubling its efforts to turn this crisis into a starting point for developing the Iraqi economy, pointing out that the total reliable on oil exports affected negatively on the economy.

“The Iraqi government is working hard to implement financial and administrative reforms, and the reform white paper outlines to overcoming crises and achieves development in various fields.” He declared.

The Prime Minister also indicated that Iraq trust in German companies to provide an investment environment that supports the private sector and inhibit corruption.

Al-Kadhimi arrived in France on Monday morning and met with French President Emmanuel Macron and senior officials where memorandum has been signed for joint cooperation between Baghdad and Paris in various fields.

Al-Kadhimi's European Tour which started on October 18 includes London, Paris and Berlin.