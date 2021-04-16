Iraq resorts to French companies to develop the telecommunications sector

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced that it will cooperate with French companies to develop the telecommunications sector in the country.

According to a statement by the Ministry, this came during a meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Communications, Arkan Shihab Ahmed Al-Shibani, and the head of the economic department at the French embassy.

The statement said that the two sides discussed, "developing the communication field, forming a joint group with French telecommunications companies, and establishing development projects with major specialized companies."

Al-Shibani emphasized the necessity of cooperation with the major and advanced international companies in modern technology, Internet, and communications, calling for holding a meeting with the companies affiliated to the Ministry of Communications to study all procedures and complete the plans with the Ministries of Planning and Finance.

For his part, the head of the economic department at the French embassy expressed his country's readiness to assist Iraq in the fields mentioned above.

"We will work to enhance this cooperation, and I invite the specialized French companies to invest in Iraq, especially in the field of communications", he said.