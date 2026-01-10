Iraq reopens investigation into Rafidain Bank airport dollar outlet

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Finance reopened an investigation into alleged manipulation in the sale of US dollars to travelers at the state-owned Rafidain Bank outlet at Baghdad International Airport, a source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News that Rafidain Bank, acting on directives from the Ministry of Finance, summoned 20 officials and employees for questioning, and it scheduled interrogation sessions for January 15 and January 22.

Documents issued by the bank show that based on an official letter from the Ministry of Finance’s Compensation Committee for Rafidain Bank, numbered 629 and dated February 18, 2025, formal invitations were sent to the accused to appear before the bank’s compensation committee to record their statements regarding the violations attributed to them.

In July 2023, Iraq’s Finance Minister Taif Sami had ordered the suspension of Rafidain Bank Director Ali Hussein and more than 20 officials and employees over suspicions of manipulation in dollar sales at the bank’s outlet at Baghdad International Airport. The minister later lifted the suspensions. Hussein was reinstated as director after about 40 days, while other implicated employees were temporarily transferred to departments within the Ministry of Finance before returning to their posts.

Earlier this week, a source revealed that the Iraqi parliament Iraq’s parliament will summon Central Bank (CBI) Governor Ali al-Allaq next week to discuss the rising US dollar exchange rate and a liquidity crisis, adding that the session will also include senior officials from state-owned lenders Rafidain and Rasheed banks. Among the issues to be examined are allegations that Rafidain Bank granted special approvals for large loans and advances based on favoritism, as well as reported major administrative violations within the bank.