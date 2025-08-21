Iraq receives first Turkish power ship

Shafaq News - Umm Qasr

A Turkish floating power ship with a generation capacity of 125 megawatts docked at Pier 9 in the southern port of Umm Qasr on Thursday, as part of a government contract aimed at adding over 250 megawatts daily to Iraq’s national power grid.

A source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News that a second power ship, with the same capacity, is expected to arrive at the same port in about a month.

Preparations are currently underway to secure the diesel fuel required to operate the two units once both are in place, the source added, noting that Karpowership, the operating company, will handle all technical and operational management to ensure the ships are brought online as quickly as possible.

Turkish company “Karpowership,” known for its fleet of floating power stations, previously announced it had signed an agreement to supply Iraq with up to 590 megawatts of electricity to help stabilize the country’s national grid.

Iraq, among the world’s top oil producers, has built its economy and energy sector around petroleum. Yet this heavy dependence has exposed the country to economic swings and energy insecurity, especially as it continues to rely on imports to cover domestic electricity needs.