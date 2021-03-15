Report

Iraq ranks the second in purchasing houses in Turkey

Shafaq News / Turkish data showed, on Monday, that the Iraqis came in the second place in foreigners buying real estate in Turkey during February 2021.

Turkey sold in January 2,946 houses.

The data issued by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed the following

Ranking

Country

Number of purchased houses

1

Iran

477

2

Iraq

432

3

Russia

259

4

Afghanistan

230

5

Kazakhstan

119

 

Iraq was topping the list since 2015, and about 114 thousand Iraqis are living in Turkey now.

The Data also showed the top locations in Turkey for foreigners to purchasing houses.

Ranking

Country

Number of purchased houses

1

Istanbul

533

2

Antalya

525

3

Ankara

211

4

Mersin

139

5

Samsun

64

