Iraq ranks the second in purchasing houses in Turkey

Shafaq News / Turkish data showed, on Monday, that the Iraqis came in the second place in foreigners buying real estate in Turkey during February 2021.

Turkey sold in January 2,946 houses.

The data issued by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed the following

Ranking Country Number of purchased houses 1 Iran 477 2 Iraq 432 3 Russia 259 4 Afghanistan 230 5 Kazakhstan 119

Iraq was topping the list since 2015, and about 114 thousand Iraqis are living in Turkey now.

The Data also showed the top locations in Turkey for foreigners to purchasing houses.