Iraq ranks seventh as a supplier of crude oil to China

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Chinese customs data showed that Iraq was the seventh supplier of crude oil to Chinese government refineries in October 2022.

The data of the General Administration of Customs in China revealed that the largest suppliers to China in October were Malaysia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, and Kuwait.

Iraq's oil exports to independent Chinese refineries edged lower in October by 50.6% ( 685 Mmt) compared to September 2022 (1.388 thousand Mmt.)

According to the Chinese official data, "Iraq exported 9,233 thousand Mmt f crude oil to independent Chinese refineries in the last ten months.