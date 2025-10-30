Iraq ranks second among OPEC oil suppliers to US in July

Shafaq News - Baghdad

The United States imported more than 29M barrels of crude oil from OPEC member states in July 2025, with Iraq ranking second among the top exporters, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) stated on Thursday.

According to the EIA, total US crude imports reached 29.933M barrels, with Saudi Arabia topping the list at 9.996M barrels, followed by Iraq with 9.825M barrels, and Nigeria in third place with 3.768M barrels.

Algeria ranked fourth with 2.112M barrels, followed by Libya (2.011M), Gabon (678,000), Kuwait (650,000), and Venezuela (175,000).

The report noted that the remaining OPEC members — Congo, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates — did not export any oil to the United States in July.