Iraq ranks lowest in Arab electricity prices for March 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries for the lowest electricity prices in March 2026, with residential tariffs at $0.015 per kilowatt-hour, according to data from GlobalPetrolPrices.

The data showed that Iraq also recorded $0.046 per kilowatt-hour for commercial use, marking the lowest rates in the region.

Egypt ranked second with $0.020 per kilowatt-hour, followed by Qatar at $0.032, Oman at $0.036, and Algeria in fifth place at $0.043 per kilowatt-hour, while Morocco and Jordan recorded the highest electricity prices among Arab countries, at $0.125 and $0.090 per kilowatt-hour, respectively.