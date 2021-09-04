Iraq ranks first for neighboring countries importing from Turkey

Shafaq News/Turkey's Ministry of Trade and the Turkish Exporters Council announced that exports to neighboring countries increased by 34.5 percent during the past eight months of 2021, compared to the same period last year.

According to the official Turkish data, last August, the Country's exports increased by 52% compared to the same period the previous year, reaching $18.9 billion, the highest value to date.

The data shows that Turkish exports to neighboring countries were to Bulgaria, Iran, Iraq, Georgia, Syria, and Greece, by 34.5 percent during the eight months of this year (12.5 billion dollars) compared to the same period last year (9 billion and 280 thousand dollars.)

Iraq ranked first for neighboring countries importing from Turkey (5,305,647,000$), followed by Bulgaria (2,185,316,000$), Greece (1,744,837,000$), Iran (1,405,656,000$), Syria (924,175,000$), and Georgia (914,450,000$).