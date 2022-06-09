Iraq ranks eighth as a supplier of crude oil to China in April

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the Chinese customs data showed that Iraq was the eighth supplier of crude oil to China in May 2022.

The data of the General Administration of Customs in China revealed that the largest suppliers to China in May were as follows: (from the largest)

• Russia: 2.200 million tons.

• Malaysia: 1.900 million tons.

• Saudi Arabia: 1.891 million tons.

• Oman: 865 thousand tons.

• Angola: 791 thousand tons.

• Columbia: 546 thousand tons.

• The UAE: 537 thousand tons.

• Iraq: 530 thousand tons.

1 ton = 1000 kg

It is noteworthy that Iraq exports about 67% of its crude oil to East Asia, particularly China and India, while the rest is exported to Europe and the United States.